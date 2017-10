Justices Urged To Review Nebraska’s Med Mal Damages Cap

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A mother who successfully sued a Nebraska hospital over her infant’s severe brain injury has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of the state’s cap on medical malpractice damages, arguing that her right to a jury trial was violated.



In a Sept. 20 petition for a writ of certiorari, Doran Schmidt asked the nation's highest court to overturn an Eighth Circuit ruling that affirmed a trial court's decision to reduce a $17 million jury verdict to $1.75 million under the Nebraska Hospital Medical Liability...

