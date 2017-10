School District Asks Justices To Weigh In On Tribal Forum

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit decision that allowed employment claims against two Arizona public school districts to be heard in a Navajo forum will lead to a constitutional crisis, one of the districts has argued in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.



In a Sept. 25 petition for a writ of certiorari, the Window Rock Unified School District asked the high court to review the appellate panel majority’s ruling, which remanded the case with instructions to dissolve an injunction blocking proceedings before the Navajo...

