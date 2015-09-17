Body Shops' Win Allows For Antitrust Abuse, 11th Circ. Told

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation on Wednesday urged the full Eleventh Circuit to rethink a panel's decision reviving lawsuits by auto body shops that say State Farm and other insurers conspire to manipulate car repair costs and blacklist those that refuse to go along, saying the ruling would make it easier to press meritless antitrust claims.



In an amicus brief supporting the insurers’ petitions for an en banc rehearing, the nonprofit public interest firm, which often advocates for free-market principles, contended that last month’s 2-1 panel decision...

