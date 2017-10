Pa. Judge Urged To Ax Fee Objection In NFL Concussion Case

Law360, Philadelphia (October 5, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a class of ex-NFL players told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday that a challenge to their bid for $112.5 million in legal fees for work on multidistrict concussion litigation was based on out-of-date and inaccurate information about settlement payouts in the case.



A group of 16 class members, referred to in court filings as the Alexander objectors, have challenged a claim for $112.5 million in legal fees in the epic multidistrict litigation on grounds that it was impossible to know exactly how much...

