BLM Must Enforce Obama-Era Methane Rule, Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday reactivated Obama-era regulations limiting methane gas emissions on public lands, finding that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management didn’t have authority to cease enforcing a rule that was already in effect without going the through proper administrative channels.



Agreeing with the Sierra Club, Fort Berthold Protectors of Water & Earth Rights, and the attorneys general for California and New Mexico, U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth D. Laporte found the BLM had no authority to revoke the rule months after it took...

To view the full article, register now.