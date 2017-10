Meat Loaf Stole 'I’d Do Anything For Love' Song, Suit Says

Law360, San Jose (October 5, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Meat Loaf was slapped with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court Wednesday claiming his hit “I’d Do Anything For Love” was stolen more than 24 years ago, likely through the attorney who concurrently represented the rocker’s songwriter and the alleged song composer.



The suit, filed by California-based Enclosed Music LLC, alleges that Meat Loaf’s warmed-over hit was originally penned and copyrighted by Jon Dunmore Sinclair, whose catalog it owns.



“I’d Do Anything for Love,” with its mysterious caveat, “But I Won’t Do That,” was...

To view the full article, register now.