Why NFL Anthem Protests Aren't Getting Players Sacked

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Two weeks have passed since President Donald Trump suggested that players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired, but no one has been. For a host of legal and practical reasons, that’s not likely to change as the protests continue, experts say.



NFL rules empower the league and its teams to punish players for actions the league and its clubs don’t like. But in addition to at least some support for players among owners, there's a potential minefield of legal protections for workers that...

