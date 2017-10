Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 5, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer snagged the title of top legal lion this week defeating an effort to revive a $200 million lawsuit over stent patents against its client Boston Scientific, while Orrick and Kilpatrick Townsend landed on the legal lambs list after a judge refused to set aside a $61 million TCPA judgment against their client Dish Network.



Legal Lions



This week’s top legal lion, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, secured a ruling from the Federal Circuit on Friday upholding a decision clearing Boston...

To view the full article, register now.