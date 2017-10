Immigrant Advocates Sue Gov't To Keep DACA In Place

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A coalition of immigrant advocacy groups sued the federal government Thursday in Maryland federal court over its revocation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in early September, contending the move was motivated by “an unconstitutional racial animus” against Mexican and Central American beneficiaries.



The advocacy groups, led by nonprofit CASA De Maryland, argued the Trump administration’s announcement it was rolling back the DACA program, which protects more than 800,000 young immigrants from deportation and allows them to legally work in the U.S., was the...

