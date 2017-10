Zurich Can't Recoup Injury Suit Costs, 2nd Circ. Affirms

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. isn't entitled to seek reimbursement from Wausau Business Insurance Co. for its costs in defending two companies against a suit filed by a woman who was allegedly injured at a construction site, the Second Circuit affirmed on Thursday, saying Zurich can't assert that Wausau failed to timely deny coverage for the suit.



Zurich had paid to defend the owner and operator of a Yonkers, New York-based shopping center in the now-dismissed personal injury action, then sought to recoup those defense costs from...

To view the full article, register now.