Schwartz Simon Drops Suit Against IRS Over Tax Collection

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (October 6, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Schwartz Simon Edelstein & Celso LLC member said Friday that the firm recently dropped its New Jersey federal court lawsuit seeking to halt the Internal Revenue Service's collection efforts after opening a new line of communication with the agency to resolve the tax dispute.



Stephen J. Edelstein told Law360 that the firm was “extremely optimistic” about coming to a resolution that involves conferring with agency officials, determining the proper amount owed by the firm and making the payment, saying the firm determined that the litigation...

