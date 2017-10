NJ Justices To Weigh Ethics Rules For Dispute Resolution Biz

Law360, Trenton (October 5, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a petition by alternative dispute resolution provider JAMS to weigh in on whether arbitrators must abide by ethics restrictions imposed upon traditional law practices regarding ownership structure and recordkeeping and marketing.



JAMS is challenging a joint decision issued by the Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics, Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law and the Committee on Attorney Advertising after the Irvine, California-based organization asked if it could skirt the requirements if it opened an office in New Jersey...

