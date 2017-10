Mexican Drilling Co.'s $6.7M Award In Charter Row Confirmed

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court Wednesday confirmed a $6.7 million arbitral award and interest to a Mexican drilling company following its dispute with a Louisiana company over the maintenance of three chartered drilling barges, finding that even if an arbitrator had not awarded it, interest is conferred as a matter of law.



U.S. District Judge Nannette J. Brown confirmed an International Centre for Dispute Resolution award issued to Exploraciones y Perforadora Central SA de CV against Axxis Drilling Inc. She agreed to offset EPC’s total award of almost $7.9...

