House Dems Want DOI Monument Review Info Released

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Saying the process has been far too secretive, 26 House Democrats introduced a resolution Wednesday that would direct Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to release information on the Trump administration’s review of national monuments.



Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., the ranking member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and his colleagues said that Zinke has not been open about the administration’s monument review process. The resolution, if passed, would require Zinke to give Congress the final version of his memo containing the monument review and recommendations,...

