House Dems Want DOI Monument Review Info Released

By Michael Phillis

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Saying the process has been far too secretive, 26 House Democrats introduced a resolution Wednesday that would direct Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to release information on the Trump administration’s review of national monuments.

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., the ranking member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and his colleagues said that Zinke has not been open about the administration’s monument review process. The resolution, if passed, would require Zinke to give Congress the final version of his memo containing the monument review and recommendations,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular