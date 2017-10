ITC To Probe Toyota, BMW, Others Over Electric Motor Parts

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday it will be kicking off an investigation into thermoplastic parts used in imported cars by Toyota, BMW and others, after a judge previously terminated a probe upon discovering that petitioner Intellectual Ventures II LLC lacked standing due to an error in an assigning agreement.



The commission said it voted to re-initiate the investigation of the products — which include coolant pumps, water pumps, power steering motors, other auto parts, and the vehicles that contain them — based on a...

To view the full article, register now.