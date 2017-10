Conn. Urges Court To Drop Tribe's $610M Suit Against State

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The state of Connecticut has urged a state court to let it reargue the court's decision to keep alive the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation’s $610 million lawsuit seeking compensation for the alleged unconstitutional taking of its land and mismanagement of its funds, sticking with its argument that the nation doesn't have authority to act on behalf of the tribe.



In a motion on Tuesday, the state asked the court to reconsider its refusal to toss the lawsuit, which accuses Connecticut of whittling away the tribe’s reservation from...

