TransCare Trustee Wants More Docs From Patriarch Partners

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The trustee of bankrupt medical transporter TransCare Corp. asked a New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday for access to the records of its private equity owner, Patriarch Partners, as well as access to Patriarch founder Lynn Tilton.



Trustee Salvatore LaMonica, who earlier this year was granted access to communications between TransCare executives and Patriarch, said he requires the additional access for his continued investigation into the financial condition and liabilities of the TransCare estate.



“Among other things, Patriarch owned the debtors, oversaw and directed the debtors’...

