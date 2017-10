Meningitis Pharmacist Brushed Off Concerns, Colleague Says

Law360, Boston (October 5, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts pharmacist accused of second-degree murder for his role in the 2012 meningitis outbreak linked to his drugs was brusque and vulgar when people raised safety concerns, a former colleague testified Wednesday and Thursday.



Glenn Chin, who made steroid injections that would kill 64 people and injure more than 700 around the country, blew off an employee when she confronted him about untrained and unprepared technicians in 2010, two years before the outbreak, the quality control officer for the New England Compounding Center said....

