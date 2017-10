Chinese National Ordered Out Of US Over Student Visa Plot

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national has been sentenced to be removed from the United States after admitting to paying another person to take English-language college entrance exams on her behalf, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced Thursday.



U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs sentenced Shikun Zhang, 23, to time served and ordered her to be immediately removed to China, after she pled guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a news release...

