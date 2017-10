Publisher Can't Duck $10M Yiannopoulos Book Deal Row

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge Thursday refused to shoot down a $10 million lawsuit by Milo Yiannopoulos accusing his former publisher of breaching its contract obligations, finding that the controversial conservative commentator’s silence following the termination of his book deal didn’t doom his right to sue.



New York Supreme Court Judge Barry R. Ostrager denied Simon & Schuster’s motion to dismiss the case during oral arguments inside a Manhattan courtroom Thursday morning, finding that the publisher’s letter terminating his book deal did not require Yiannopoulos to...

To view the full article, register now.