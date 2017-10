NY Real Estate Cos. Move To Limit Russian Bank Theft Inquiry

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A web of companies that own several New York City apartments urged a bankruptcy court on Wednesday to quash what they believe are overly broad subpoena requests from a trustee for an insolvent Russian bank investigating whether the real estate was purchased with funds embezzled by the bank’s former president.



With its legal pursuit in New York, the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency has followed up on allegations that Vneshprombank’s now-convicted former president Larisa Markus formed eight limited liability companies to own specific apartments in the city...

To view the full article, register now.