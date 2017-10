Whirlpool Scores Victory In Trade Case Against LG, Samsung

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- For the second time in less than two weeks, the U.S. International Trade Commission has moved toward imposing sweeping new trade restrictions on imports, ruling on Thursday that Whirlpool has been hampered by a flood of imported washing machines from competitors such as LG and Samsung.



With a 4-0 vote, the ITC determined that domestic producers of residential washing machines were being injured or threatened with injury by an import surge. The vote moves Whirlpool’s case to the remedial process, where the commission will hear argument...

