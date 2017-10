Westinghouse Seeks OK To Pay $8.3M In Exec Incentives

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC asked a New York bankruptcy court Wednesday for permission to pay up to $8.3 million in bonuses to company executives and raise the salaries of its chief officers, saying that the adjustments are critical to maintaining the debtors' workforce and enhancing enterprise value.



The bankrupt nuclear energy giant, that is owned by Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp., is seeking to implement a “key employee incentive program” that would reserve between almost $4.2 million and $8.3 million for aggregate bonus payments to 10 senior managers and 16 other key...

To view the full article, register now.