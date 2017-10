Open Internet Groups Target Dems Over Yes Votes For Pai

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The four Democratic senators who voted this week to reconfirm Ajit Pai as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission were labeled “Team Cable” on Wednesday by net neutrality advocacy groups and threatened with billboards informing constituents of their “vote against the internet.”



The nonprofit Fight for the Future published a press release on its website condemning the yes votes on Monday by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.; Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; Gary Peters, D-Mich.; and Jon Tester, D-Mont., in favor of Pai leading the FCC for another five...

To view the full article, register now.