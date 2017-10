Texas Doctors Fail To Nix Malpractice Experts On Appeal

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has refused to toss a malpractice suit accusing two doctors of failing to test for or properly treat a woman suffering a heart attack, concluding the lower court rightly rejected objections to the woman’s medical experts.



Drs. James Hoffman and Bruce Carpenter had successfully objected to the medical expert reports proffered by plaintiff Tina Samples, prompting her to amend them. The lower court accepted the revised reports and refused to dismiss her suit against the Texas physicians and other defendants, over their...

To view the full article, register now.