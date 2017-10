Texas Neurosurgeon’s Suit Over Hospital Suspension Tossed

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court on Thursday threw out a neurosurgeon’s suit claiming that the hospital where he worked suspended him and reported him to the Texas Medical Board after he complained about a fellow doctor, ruling that the hospital’s interactions with the board fell under protected speech.



Madhavan Pisharodi’s remaining claims against Valley Regional Medical Center and one of its doctors were rejected by the appellate court as protected by the Texas Citizens Participation Act, the state’s law preventing strategic lawsuits against public participation, with...

