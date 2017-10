$60M Merck Pay-For-Delay Deal, $20M Atty Fees Approved

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Thursday signed off on a $60 million settlement reached by Merck and Upsher-Smith with a class of direct purchasers who accuse the drug companies of engaging in a pay-for-delay scheme tied to potassium supplements and then granted more than $20 million in attorneys' fees to the class counsel.



U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler issued his final approval on the settlement that he'd preliminarily cleared in May ending the long-running multidistrict litigation. He then granted the class counsel 33 and 1/3 percent attorneys' fees totalling more than...

