Calif. Gov. Signs 'Sanctuary State' Legislation

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law Thursday a measure limiting local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities, amid the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on so-called sanctuaries for immigrants.



The California Values Act passed last month in the state Legislature and was signed by the governor among a package of 11 bills. The act prevents local law enforcement from acting as deputies of federal immigration authorities by prohibiting the use of state resources toward inquiries into people's immigration status, sharing their personal information...

