Expert Analysis

Evaluating 'Loser Pays' Clauses In Arbitration Agreements

By Brian Laliberte October 12, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT) -- Several recent judicial decisions have considered the validity of “loser pays” and cost-shifting clauses in arbitration agreements. The most compelling arguments have invoked unconscionability and overriding public policy considerations. Even where courts have rejected those arguments, their decisions reveal how to successfully attack “loser pays” and cost-shifting clauses that may be subject to severance before arbitration begins. They also provide some guidance for companies that want to enforce them as written.

The Eleventh Circuit in Larsen v. Citibank FSB, recently considered whether a “loser pays” clause...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular