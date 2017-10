Katten Muchin, Sidley Austin Steer $177M NYC Financing

Law360, Minneapolis (October 5, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP represented a joint venture of Fetner Affordable Housing and Rockpoint Group LLC in connection with its $176.8 million loan from Sidley Austin LLP-counseled Wells Fargo & Co. for multiple commercial condo units at a residential property on West 31st Street in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday.



The loan is for 125 W. 31st St., and is specifically for a parking unit, a retail unit and two other commercial condo units at the property, according to a...

