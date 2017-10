NY Diner Reaches Deal To End 'Singing Server' NLRB Row

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A group of “singing servers” at Ellen's Stardust Diner has finally reached a settlement with the iconic New York restaurant on the eve of a National Labor Relations Board trial that would have dredged up details about 19 alleged violations of federal law that included 31 retaliatory firings as the servers launched a unionization effort.



The Stardust Family United union, which is a branch of the Industrial Workers of the World, called the settlement reached on Tuesday “a major victory,” saying all 31 employees have been...

To view the full article, register now.