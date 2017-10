2nd Circ. Upholds Sentence For Trying To Get F-35 Info To Iran

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday backed the eight-year sentence of an Iranian-American who pled guilty to violating the Arms Export Control Act by trying to send stolen information about military jet engines and the F-35 fighter jet to Iran, saying he understood the charges and was not pressured into a deal by the lower court.



The three-judge panel said former Pratt & Whitney engineer Mozaffar Khazaee, who admitted in 2015 to attempting to export defense secrets to Iran, was told that the plea deal involved charges...

