Texas Energy Cos. Can't Block Rival's Atty Fee Win

Law360, Dallas (October 5, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday affirmed a $280,000 attorneys’ fee award to Crawford Hughes Operating Co., rejecting arguments from a group of energy companies that formerly worked with Crawford that a trial court wrongly granted a new trial on the fee issue.



A panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals held Crawford’s pleadings support a recovery of defensive attorneys’ fees. The court also determined it lacked jurisdiction to consider arguments from Anglo-Dutch Energy LLC, Explorer Investments LLC and Saxton River Corp. that a trial court...

To view the full article, register now.