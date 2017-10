Atty Ordered To Pay $13.7M In SEC Pump-And-Dump Case

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An attorney accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of reaping millions from a penny stock pump-and-dump scheme was ordered by a California federal judge on Thursday to pay $13.7 million after he didn’t appear to contest the government’s charges.



Marcus A. Luna was sued by the finance watchdog last year alongside three other men who allegedly collaborated to tout a pair of worthless, unregistered securities and profit off their rise in 2013 and 2014, and court records show he was arrested and pled guilty...

