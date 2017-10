CFPB’s Payday Lending Rule Faces Hazy Future

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a rule Thursday that for the first time would bring nationwide standards to the payday lending market, but whether the measure will ultimately take effect is unclear, experts say.



The rule faces a potential vote to nullify it in Congress, litigation from an enraged industry and the potential for a new CFPB director appointed by President Donald Trump to roll it back when the bureau’s current director, Richard Cordray, leaves his post. All of that means the payday lending rule...

