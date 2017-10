Hotel Deals Site Closes $111M Series D Funding Round

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A London-based luxury travel deal website on Thursday said it had closed a Series D investment and debt facility, led by Singapore investment company Temasek, at $111 million, bringing the online marketplace’s total funding to nearly $153 million.



Secret Escapes, founded in 2011, said in its announcement that the proceeds from the funding round will be used to drive its international expansion, including acquisitions. Existing investor Idinvest Partners also participated in the funding round, and Silicon Valley Bank provided the debt facility.



“The cash injection of...

