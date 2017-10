Harvey Weinstein To Sue NY Times Over Harassment Story

Law360, San Jose (October 5, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New York Times story accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of a history of sexual harassment on Thursday prompted one lawyer for the Hollywood mogul to say he’ll file a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper, even as Weinstein apologized, saying he’s asked another lawyer to “tutor” him on behavioral changes.



The statement issued from entertainment attorney Charles J. Harder of Harder Mirell & Abrams LLP on behalf of Weinstein states that The New York Times story “is saturated with false and defamatory statements” about Weinstein.



“It relies...

To view the full article, register now.