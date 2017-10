Bankrupt Limitless Seeks Mediator For Gov’t Lien Dispute

Law360, Wilmington (October 5, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt broadband service provider Limitless Mobile LLC told a Delaware judge Thursday that it needed the help of a member of the bankruptcy bench to mediate issues over the federal government’s purported liens relating to a loan and grant that helped the debtor build out its network in central Pennsylvania.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Limitless attorney Lawrence G. McMichael of Dilworth Paxson LLP told the Delaware bankruptcy court that the parties could not agree on the extent of the liens held by the U.S. Department...

