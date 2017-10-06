Agency To Pay $26M In Row Over Unfinished Navajo Homes

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Housing Authority has agreed to pay $26 million to settle a dispute with the federal government over unfinished affordable housing projects from 2012, according to the agency.



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had originally ordered the NHA during an administrative hearing to pay back $96 million for 10 of 17 housing projects outlined in its 2012 Indian Housing Plan that were left unfinished, the agency said Oct. 3.



The NHA asked the Ninth Circuit to review that decision and the appeals court subsequently...

To view the full article, register now.