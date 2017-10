Judge Slams Tenn.'s Driver's License Suspension Practices

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge Thursday ordered the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security to reinstate the driver’s licenses of two people leading a proposed class action over allegedly unconstitutional license suspensions, calling the state’s justification for not accommodating people who can’t pay traffic fines “wholly without basis in reason.”



U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger ordered DSHS Commissioner David W. Purkey to immediately reinstate the licenses of Fred Robinson and Ashley Sprague pending an Oct. 20 hearing that could change Thursday’s temporary restraining order into...

