Fla. Tinder User Reasserts Claim That App Isn't Free

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Tinder user urged a Florida federal court Thursday not to swipe left and dismiss his putative class action claiming the dating app defrauded users by introducing a premium subscription that limited its free features, saying new facts the company submitted do not diminish his allegations.



Plaintiff Brian Warner filed a memorandum reasserting his arguments against Tinder Inc.'s pending motion to dismiss after the company asked the court to take notice of facts it reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that only 6...

