Farmers Fight Syngenta Bid To Speed $218M Verdict Appeal

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A class of farmers asked a Kansas federal judge Thursday not to sign off on a $218 million jury verdict they won against Syngenta AG in a multidistrict litigation over genetically modified corn, saying that the global agribusiness giant had failed to show why it should be able to hurry forward its appeal of the award.



The Kansas farmers urged U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum not to certify the verdict against Syngenta as a final judgment. They said Syngenta can't meet the high burden of justifying an immediate...

