Attys Argue For 1/3 Slice Of $15M Asacol Deal Pie As Fees

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for direct purchasers who recently struck a $15 million deal in a suit accusing Allergan PLC and its subsidiary Warner Chilcott Ltd. of stifling competition for their drug Asacol urged a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday to hand them almost $5.46 million in fees and expenses, arguing that they are asking for significantly less than the $8.3 million worth of work they did in the case.

Attorneys from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Garwin Gerstein & Fisher LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi LLP and Hilliard & Shadowen LLP, who...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

IN RE ASACOL ANTITRUST LITIGATION


Case Number

1:15-cv-12730

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Denise J. Casper

Date Filed

June 22, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular