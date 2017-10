Massachusetts Judge Consolidates 7 Uber Antitrust Suits

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday consolidated seven antitrust cases brought by nearly 300 Boston-area taxi companies accusing Uber Technologies Inc. of violating city taxi rules and attempting to build a monopoly by running a cheaper, unlicensed taxi service.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton found that the cases all involve common questions of law and fact and that consolidating them all under the first-filed suit — Malden Transportation Inc. et al. v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al. — would be most efficient. The lawsuits will...

