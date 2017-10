Transamerica Hit With Class Action Over TCPA Claims

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. was hit Thursday with a putative class action in Florida federal court that accuses the financial services firm of sending unsolicited faxes, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.



In a suit filed in the Middle District of Florida, lead plaintiff Tickling Keys Inc., a computer consulting business in Merritt Island, Florida, claims that it received an unsolicited fax in August 2015 from Transamerica and its affiliates World Financial Group Inc. and World Financial Group Insurance Agency Inc.



“There is no...

