California Man Sentenced For Selling Counterfeit Air Bags

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A California man on Thursday was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, Ford and other automakers’ air bags on eBay and other internet sales sites, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said that Vitaliy Fedorchuk, 28, of Antelope, California — a census-designated place northeast of Sacramento — will begin serving his sentence in January and must pay a $5,000 fine and $1,335 in...

