UnitedHealth Beats DOJ's Medicare Advantage FCA Suit

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge late Thursday axed a False Claims Act suit accusing UnitedHealth Group Inc. of ignoring questionable diagnoses to boost its Medicare Advantage profits, dealing a blow to an important test case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.



The order by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter left open the door for the DOJ to strengthen its allegations, but only after identifying major shortcomings in a milestone complaint that the DOJ filed in May. According to Judge Walter, the suit is too vague,...

