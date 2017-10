Energy Networking Site Creator Gets Year And A Day For Hack

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The creator of a Texas oil and gas industry professional networking website who sold the company for $51 million, then hacked in to steal information while launching a competitor, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by a Manhattan federal judge on Friday.



David Kent, 42, admitted last year to a count of intentionally accessing a protected computer. He was ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote to serve three years of supervised release, make $3.3 million of restitution and pay a...

To view the full article, register now.