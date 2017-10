CAS Strips Russian High Jumper Of Beijing '08 Bronze Medal

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it has rejected an appeal by Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova to an International Olympic Committee decision last year stripping her of a Bronze Medal at the Beijing 2008 summer games.



Chicherova, 35, was disqualified by the IOC in October 2016 after a re-analysis of stored urine samples from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics tested positive for a prohibited substance, the anabolic steroid known as turinabol.



The CAS dismissed her appeal, confirming the IOC’s decision and disqualifying her...

