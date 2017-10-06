Private Aviation Co. Snags $117.5M From Investors

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Membership-based aviation company Wheels Up said Friday that it raised $117.5 million in equity capital during a recent funding round as it looks to grow its fleet and expand into new markets.

The funding was led by Fidelity Management & Research Co., funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., and also included existing Wheels Up investor New Enterprise Associates and other institutional investors. Wheels Up initially sought to raise $100 million, but boosted its offering as a result of “significant investor demand.”...
